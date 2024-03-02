An Indiana county hires yet another election supervisor, hoping she’ll stay

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A county in Indiana has lost its top election official nearly every other month since its longtime supervisor resigned over a vote-counting mistake in the 2022 election. Monroe County now hopes to avoid a rocky election year with the hiring of an election supervisor who vows to stay. The county promoted a 24-year-old assistant to the top job, just 12 weeks before the May 7 primaries. The drama in Bloomington, Indiana, reflects a nationwide exodus of elections officials, many of whom are leaving due to threats. Kylie Moreland says she developed a passion for election law during her months as an assistant to a previous supervisor.

