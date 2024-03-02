A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as ‘precious’ during funeral service
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
An 11-year-old Texas who was found dead in a river near Houston is remembered as a loving kind animal lover. Rosary had been held Saturday for Audrii Cunningham. Authorities say a family friend who was supposed to take her to a school bus stop killed her. Father Paul Kahan told more than 100 mourners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston that he had no answers to why the girl was killed. He exhorted them to keep her memory alive. Family friend Don McDougal has been charged with capital murder for her death.