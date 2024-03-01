Skip to Content
ap-national-news

North Carolina is among GOP states to change its voting rules. The primary will be a test

By
Published 9:10 pm

By AYANNA ALEXANDER, GARY D. ROBERTSON and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Super Tuesday ballot has plenty to draw voters, with primaries for governor and president in a swing state that will be among the most closely watched in November. But first, voters must deal with a long list of new laws pushed by Republican lawmakers to make sure they can cast their ballots — and that they will be counted. This will be the first statewide election requiring voters to provide a photo ID when they show up to vote in person. A separate law passed last year added a requirement that voters who cast their ballot by mail include a copy of their photo ID in the envelope.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content