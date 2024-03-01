Cuban political dissident to receive 2024 International Women of Courage award by US government

HAVANA (AP) — Martha Beatriz Roque Cabello, a veteran Cuban dissident and leading proponent of human rights who was imprisoned twice but never left the island, will be awarded the 2024 International Women of Courage Award, a recognition granted by the U.S. Department of State. The 78-year-old economist will not be able to receive the prize in person since she has been “regulated” since 2018, meaning that she is prevented from leaving the island and cannot process her passport. “I am very happy about this award,” she says. “At least it is a way of saying ‘you have spent 35 years working for Cuban democracy.’”

