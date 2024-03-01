College athletes would need school approval for NIL deals under bill passed by Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — College athletes in Utah who are looking to profit off their name, likeness and image will have to seek written approval from their school for any business deal exceeding $600. The state Senate gave final legislative approval Friday to a bill giving universities more control over student-athletes’ marketing partnerships. Student-athletes are prohibited under the bill from promoting alcohol, marijuana, controlled substances or tobacco products. Gambling and sports-betting companies are also off-limits. Schools will be required to provide the student-athlete with a written acknowledgment on whether the NIL deal conflicts with the school’s policies or the standards outlined in the bill.

