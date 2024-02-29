UN experts: Sudan’s paramilitary forces carried out ethnic killings and rapes that may be war crimes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report from United Nations experts says paramilitary forces and their allied militias fighting to take power in Sudan carried out widespread ethnic killings and rapes that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The report to the U.N. Security Council, obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, paints a horrifying picture of the brutality of the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces against Africans in Darfur. The RSF has taken control of four out of Darfur’s five states. Sudan plunged into chaos in April 2023, when long-simmering tensions between its military and the RSF erupted into fighting. The U.N. experts said Sudan’s Darfur region is experiencing “its worst violence since 2005,” when it became synonymous with genocide.

