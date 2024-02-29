Scandinavian Airlines medevac plane lands in Malaysian island where Norwegian king is hospitalized

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (AP) — A Scandinavian Airlines medical evacuation plane has arrived in Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi, where the Norwegian king is being treated at a hospital for an infection. The royal palace in Oslo said this week King Harald V, Europe’s oldest monarch at 87, was hospitalized after he fell ill during a vacation but gave no other details. His son, Crown Prince Haakon, has said his father’s condition was improving and that he needed rest before being brought back home. Norwegian TV2 said a Scandinavian Airlines aircraft with the tail number LN-RPJ took off from Oslo Airport on Thursday. The plane, which has previously been converted into an advanced flying ambulance, arrived in Langkawi on Friday.

By VINCENT THIAN and EILEEN NG Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.