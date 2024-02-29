Private plane carrying Grammy winner Karol G makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A private airplane carrying singer Karol G has made an emergency landing at a Los Angeles airport. KABC-TV reports the aircraft carrying the Grammy winner and others landed at Van Nuys Airport around 9 p.m. on Thursday with no immediate reports of injuries. KABC reports the plane left Hollywood Burbank Airport with 16 people and flew east but turned around when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit. The cause of the smoke was not immediately known. Karol G won her first Grammy and was named Billboard magazine’s 2024 Woman of the Year in February. The Colombian singer-songwriter is expected to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

