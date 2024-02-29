Myanmar’s military blames technical fault for crash of fighter jet on training flight

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar fighter jet has crashed and burned in the countryside in the central region of Magway, with at least one pilot safely rescued after ejecting from the aircraft. State television MRTV reported that Thursday’s crash took place shortly after noon during what was described as training maneuvers and was due to a technical fault. Myanmar’s military has lost at least four helicopters and three jet fighters since it seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. It’s now fighting a civil war against pro-democracy resistance forces. Past claims by the resistance forces to have shot down several military aircraft could not be confirmed.

