FBI raids 2 homes owned by top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents have searched two properties owned by a top adviser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The FBI confirmed the raids conducted Thursday at two Bronx addresses. Records show the homes are owned by Winnie Greco. She is a longtime fundraiser for the mayor who serves as his director of Asian affairs. The purpose of the raid was not revealed, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was related to Adams. The Democrat had his phones seized by the FBI last year in a separate campaign fundraising investigation. There was no reply to a message seeking comment left at a number listed as Greco’s. A City Hall spokesperson says Greco has been placed on leave.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.