The Supreme Court will decide whether Trump is immune from federal prosecution. Here’s what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision to consider whether Donald Trump can face prosecution in his federal 2020 election interference case injects immediate uncertainty into the legal and political calendar over the next several months. Wednesday’s decision raises the potential that a trial could collide with the final stretch of the 2024 election — but also the potential that a trial that had initially been set for March might not take place this year at all. The Supreme Court will decide a legally untested question: whether former presidents are immune from prosecution for official acts they take in office.

By ERIC TUCKER, ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

