McConnell’s exit as Senate leader means new uncertainty as GOP falls in line with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before Sen. Mitch McConnell surprised colleagues by announcing he would be stepping down as the Republican leader this fall, he knew the time had come. McConnell leaves the Senate, and the Republican Party itself, at a crossroads. Wednesday’s announcement comes before the Super Tuesday presidential primary elections when Donald Trump is expected to sweep up more states on his way to the Republican Party nomination. McConnell has yet to endorse Trump and the two men have not spoken since December. Trump’s rise left the long-serving McConnell few options. But first, he wanted secure the Ukraine aid package, which overwhelmingly passed the Senate but is now stalled in House.

By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

