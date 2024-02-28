Japan’s prime minister will make an appearance at Parliament’s ethics hearing over a funds scandal
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s beleaguered Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to stand before a political ethics committee at Parliament in a bid to showcase his leadership. Kishida is struggling to survive his governing party’s corruption scandal that has sent his support ratings to new lows. The scandal, considered the biggest in decades, centers on political funds raised through party event tickets bought by individuals, companies and organizations. It led to the indictment of 10 lawmakers and their aides. Experts say the ethics committee hearings are largely a show and a serious investigative role is not expected.