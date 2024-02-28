How a congressman’s challenge to New Jersey’s first lady is shaking up a key Senate race
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) — Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey is winning some Democratic Party support against Tammy Murphy in their contest to succeed incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, who’s been indicted on federal corruption charges. But Kim is facing a juggernaut in Murphy, a first-time candidate and the spouse of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. She has racked up the endorsements of influential party bosses in the state’s most populous counties, including Bergen and Essex. The unfolding contest is a rare and unexpected primary battle for a seat that Democrats still expect to keep safely in their hands.