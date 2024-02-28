Honolulu bribery trial won’t be postponed despite an investigation into a threat against a US judge

HONOLULU (AP) — An upcoming bribery trial against Honolulu’s former top prosecutor won’t be delayed despite an ongoing investigation into allegations that a defendant threatened the judge who had been presiding over the case, which prompted his unexpected recusal last month. The new judge ruled Wednesday there will be only one trial for all six defendants, and it will remain scheduled to begin with jury selection on March 12. Former Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro is accused of taking bribes in exchange for prosecuting a former employee of an engineering firm. Five others were also indicted in the case.

