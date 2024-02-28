Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach labor agreement that avoids US strike

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch has reached a contract agreement with the Teamsters union that avoids a strike at its U.S. plants. The union had threatened to strike the brewer’s 12 U.S. plants if an agreement on a new five-year contract wasn’t reached by 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday. But both sides announced a tentative agreement late Wednesday. The Teamsters union represents 5,000 Anheuser-Busch workers who brew and package beer and even take care of the company’s Clydesdale horses. The union said the tentative contract includes wage increases and other benefits. Workers are expected to vote on whether to approve the contract next week.

