Emhoff to announce $1.7B in pledges to help US President Biden meet goal of ending hunger by 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is announcing $1.7 billion in commitments from more than 140 health systems, insurers and others to help President Joe Biden meet his goal of ending hunger by 2030. Emhoff is announcing the commitments Tuesday at the White House alongside chef Jose Andres and WNBA player Elena Delle Donne. Both chair the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The new pledges follow Emhoff’s announcement in early February that more than a dozen sports leagues and players’ associations will provide more opportunities for people to get exercise and learn about nutrition and adopting healthy lifestyles.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.