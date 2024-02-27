A key witness in the Holly Bobo murder trial is recanting his testimony, court documents show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents show that the star trial witness in the killing of a 20-year-old nursing student in Tennessee is recanting his testimony. Holly Bobo disappeared from her rural Tennessee home in 2011. Jason Autry provided detailed and graphic testimony against Zachary Adams at the 2017 trial. The testimony included details of Bobo’s kidnapping, rape and slaying and led to Adams conviction. Bobo’s remains were found in some woods more than three years after she disappeared. Petitions filed in January show that Autry now says he made up his story about Bobo’s killing to avoid a long prison sentence on charges against him in the case. Meanwhile, Adams wants his conviction thrown out.

