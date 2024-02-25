California State University Channel Islands hosts 19th annual Super Sunday event to promote higher education to local black community

OXNARD, Calif.—Super Sunday was a day of community building, networking, and exposing families to the idea that higher education doesn’t have to be out of reach.

“ There are, you know, young African-American men and women that, you know, families are living paycheck to paycheck and so the thought of how do we pay for college? It's just not fashionable. That is something that can't be done, but it can be done,” said Community Advocacy Coalition President Vincent Stewart.

Super Sunday started out as a university-wide initiative back in 2005, where campus faculty would visit black churches throughout the state to encourage young adults to go to college.

The initial purpose was to not only promote greater access to higher education for black students, but to also ensure success following graduation.

“We have not served students of color very well historically. So we've seen achievement gaps and graduation rates and persistence rates. So we're doing the work necessary to to close those equity gaps and ensure equitable outcomes not only during their time at CSU, but post graduation as well,” said CSU Channel Islands President Richard Yao.

Sunday’s event helped prospective students learn about how to navigate the college admissions and financial aid process.

It also helped cultivate a sense of belonging and connection to the Cal State University Channel Islands campus community.

“ Seeing those people older than you that look like you having done this and having been to the college shows and it can be done shows it it can be done. So it's important for them to see that for sure,” said twin sisters Aiyana and Dejahnae Brown, college graduates who live in Oxnard.

Cal State University Channel Islands’ commitment to black inclusion and engagement extends beyond Super Sunday.

The university recently opened its Black Cultural Center to provide a space for staff to support the academic excellence of black students on campus.