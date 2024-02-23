Judge rules against NCAA, says NIL compensation rules likely violate antitrust law, harm athletes

A federal judge has barred the NCAA from enforcing its rules prohibiting name, image and likeness compensation from being used to recruit athletes. The judge granted a preliminary injunction requested by the states of Tennessee and Virginia. The ruling undercuts what has been a fundamental principle of the NCAA’s model of amateurism for decades: Third parties cannot pay recruits to attend a particular school. The judge wrote the NCAA’s prohibition likely violates federal antitrust law and harms athletes.

