Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer makes trip to Ukraine as US aid hangs in the balance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is heading to Ukraine to reassure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials that Congress will deliver U.S. aid, even as a package that would provide $60 billion to the war-torn country is stalled in the U.S. House. Schumer’s surprise trip comes as Zelenskyy has said that delays in aid from the U.S. and other Western countries are opening a door for Russian battlefield advances. The Senate passed the Ukraine aid last week, but Speaker Mike Johnson has not yet put forward a plan for passing it in the House.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.