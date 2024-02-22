Home chef Ella Mills offers some plant-based recipes for anyone tempted by a healthier way to eat

Ella Mills knows we all want to eat healthier. But the English food writer and businesswoman also knows we’re busy and we want everything to taste good. And she knows many people are nervous about the idea of committing to no meat. Mills is ready to hold our hands as we get through this with her latest cookbook, “Healthy Made Simple.” It features over 75 quick, plant-based recipes, from Lemony Pea and Broccoli Pasta to a Creamy Leek, Spinach and Butter Bean Bowls. “Healthy Made Simple” celebrates whole foods and uses proteins from nuts, tofu, lentils, beans and chickpeas.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.