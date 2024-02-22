Biden ally meets Arab American leaders in Michigan and tries to lower tensions over Israel-Hamas war

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Arab American leaders in Michigan have met with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California to discuss backlash towards President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. Khanna is a Biden surrogate who organized the meeting independently from the campaign to hear community concerns. Leaders shared stories about how they were personally affected by the war in Gaza and criticized Biden over the growing number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli offensive after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. It was a rare unfiltered conversation between two sides that have grown further apart. Biden is expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary but his allies are looking to stave off potential embarrassment from a push led by Arab Americans for Michigan Democrats to vote “uncommitted.”

