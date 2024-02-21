88-year-old mother testifies in murder conspiracy trial about daughter’s disappearance

The 88-year-old mother of Connecticut mother-of-five Jennifer Dulos has testified at a murder conspiracy trial that she has not seen or communicated with her daughter since she disappeared and was presumed by police to be murdered in 2019. Gloria Farber took the stand Wednesday in Stamford, Connecticut, in the trial of Michelle Troconis. Farber says her daughter was supposed to meet her at her New York City apartment on May 24, 2019, but never showed up. Troconis denies allegations that she helped Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, cover up the killing. Fotis Dulos was charged with murder but died by suicide in 2020.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.