Ventura County Fire Department prepares for heavy rainstorm

VENTURA, Calif. - The City of Ventura moved from a warning to an order for a mandatory evacuation here at the Ventura Beach RV Resort.

Crews with the Ventura County Fire Department say the evacuation is due to safety concerns caused by the heavy rainfall.

Dozens of sandbags were piled against the walls of the resort buildings.

The resort is located near the Ventura River where water levels has been rising to the flooding stage.

"The tendency Is that when the river goes to flood stage that’s one of the first places that gets flooded it has happened over the past couple years so it’s a vulnerable area for flooding flood stage," said public information officer Andy VanSciver of the Ventura County Fire Department.

If you anywhere near the RV resort or on the road throughout Santa Barbara or Ventura counties, fire crews say don’t be in a hurry while driving in the rain.