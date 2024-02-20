Utah 9-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of a family member

TOOELE, Utah (AP) — A 9-year-old child has been arrested in northern Utah for fatally shooting a family member in the head. Officers from the Tooele City Police Department were dispatched to the family’s home Friday night after receiving reports that a man was unconscious and bleeding. They quickly determined that the 32-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at a hospital near Salt Lake City. An ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of the victim’s 9-year-old family member. The child has not yet been charged and police have not identified either individual by name.

