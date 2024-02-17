Police cars torched during rioting between rival groups of Eritreans in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rioting has broken out between two rival groups of Eritreans in the Netherlands, according to police. Officers used tear gas in an attempt to quell the unrest in The Hague as rioters torched police cars and a bus on Saturday night. Images from the scene show vehicles in flames and dozens of men in the street, some throwing rocks. A city spokesperson says a group loyal to Eritrea’s government was holding a meeting when the venue was attacked by anti-government Eritreans. It is the latest outbreak of violence in Europe between supporters and opponents of the African nation’s repressive government.

