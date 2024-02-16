Texas ban on university diversity efforts provides a glimpse of the future across GOP-led states

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As Texas public university students returned to the classroom in January, a new law in Texas banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives from state funded higher education institutions took effect. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott followed Florida in signing the legislation in 2023. At least five other states have since passed DEI restrictions and GOP lawmakers have proposed at least 45 bills in 19 states this year. The rollout in Texas offers a glimpse of what the future of higher education will look like for minorities in red states across the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.