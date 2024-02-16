‘No evidence’ Russia has decided what to do with emerging anti-satellite weapon, Biden says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that there was no sign Russia has decided to go ahead and deploy an emerging anti-satellite weapon, the disclosure of which has rattled Washington this week. The White House confirmed this week that U.S. intelligence officials have information indicating Russia has obtained such a capability. It’s not currently operational. The president continued to stress that there was no immediate danger to humans. “There is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with what Russia’s doing at the moment,” Biden told reporters at the White House

