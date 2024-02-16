American woman goes missing in Madrid after helmeted man disables cameras

MADRID (AP) — An American woman is missing in Spain under disturbing circumstances. Ana Maria Knezevic disappeared from her Madrid apartment on Feb. 2, shortly after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet used spray paint to disable the building’s security cameras. She is from Florida and in the middle of a contentious divorce. Her family and friends say the 40-year-old naturalized American who is originally from Colombia wanted to get away and explore. After she disappeared, two of her friends got text messages from her phone saying she had run off with a man. They say she would not have done that and that the messages were not written in her style.

By CIARÁN GILES and TERRY SPENCER Associated Press

