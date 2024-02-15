NATO chief warns against dividing the US and Europe or undermining their joint nuclear deterrent

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief is warning member countries not to allow a wedge to be driven between the United States and Europe. Concern is growing in Europe about the future U.S. commitment to NATO should Donald Trump return to office. With a war in Ukraine weighing on resources, European leaders agree they should do more without relying on U.S. help. Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed this European drive, but he warned: “We should not pursue any path that indicates that we are trying to divide Europe from North America.” Talk has even surfaced in recent weeks about Europe developing its own nuclear umbrella. But Stoltenberg says NATO’s nuclear deterrence works and ”we should not do anything to undermine that.”

By LORNE COOK and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

