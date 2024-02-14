Turkey’s Erdogan visits Egypt as ties are back in full swing after a decade of tensions

CAIRO (AP) — Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Edrogan is in Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart to rally support for growing demands that Israel halt its war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas militants. Erdogan’s visit comes as ties between Ankara and Cairo are back on track after years of tensions and frosty relations. Turkey has long been a backer of the pan-Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group, which has been outlawed as a terrorist organization in Egypt. Erdogan met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi at Cairo’s Ittihadiya palace on Wednesday. The Egyptian presidency said they talks would focus on bilateral relations and regional challenges, especially efforts to stop the war in Gaza.

