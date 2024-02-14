Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Hundreds of volunteers help celebrate world cinema

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is thriving in its second week of activities.

Organizers said, the film festival are excited for the hundreds of volunteers making the annual event possible.

The dedicated team is helping to celebrate the art of world cinema in more ways than one.

Volunteers ensure the best film-going experience possible for patrons, filmmakers, jurors and international visitors.

If you're at the film festival, you'll see volunteers doing everything from punching tickets to greeting movie goers.

The volunteering at this year's film festival hope more people will consider joining their team next year.