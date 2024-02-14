A day after his latest hospital release, Austin presses for urgent military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after his latest hospital stay, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has hosted a virtual meeting on Ukraine to help replenish urgently needed ammunition and artillery for Kyiv, as its ammunition stocks run low in its fight against Russia. Austin hosted the virtual session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday from his home where he is still recovering from complications from his December surgery to treat prostate cancer. Austin was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday after being treated for a bladder issue.

