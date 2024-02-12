The race to govern Pakistan: Who’s in the running, what’s the mood, and what happens next?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The final results of Pakistan’s parliamentary elections are out. But there’s still no winner. None of the country’s three biggest parties secured enough seats in the National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, to form a government on their own so they have to enter a coalition. The party of imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan said it doesn’t want or need an alliance. Talks are already underway among its rivals to shore up enough seats to control a majority. People are angry about the election results, alleging pre-poll rigging, and legal challenges have started in some constituencies.

