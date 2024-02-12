New Mexico officer killed in stabbing before suspect is shot and killed by witness, police say

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico police officer died after he was stabbed by a suspect, who was shot and killed by a witness to the attack. The Las Cruces Police Department says Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez was stabbed at least once shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after responding to a report of a trespasser. Police say a witness to the attack used the officer’s police radio to call for help after the stabbing, but Hernandez died after he was transported to MountainView Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces. The 29-year-old male suspect was believed to have been shot and killed by the same witness. Police did not immediately release the suspect’s identity.

