Australia to ban doxxing after pro-Palestinian activists publish information about hundreds of Jews

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says will outlaw doxxing – the malicious release online of personal or identifying information without the subject’s permission – after pro-Palestinian activists published personal details about hundreds of Jewish people in Australia. The government was responding to Nine Entertainment news reports last week that pro-Palestinian activists had published the names of other personal details of hundreds of Jewish people working in academia and creative industries. Dreyfus says the new laws will strength Australian protections against hate speech, but provided scant detail about how they would work.

