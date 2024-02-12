A plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda incompatible with human rights, a group of UK lawmakers says

LONDON (AP) — A group of British lawmakers says a plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is “fundamentally incompatible” with the U.K.’s human rights obligations. Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights criticized a bill designed to overcome the U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling that the Rwanda plan is illegal. The Safety of Rwanda Bill pronounces the country safe and makes it harder for migrants to challenge deportation. The bill is being debated Monday in the House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber. Many members of the unelected chamber want to defeat or water down the bill. Ultimately, the upper house can delay and amend legislation but can’t overrule the elected House of Commons, which has approved the bill.

