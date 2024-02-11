Planned burn scheduled for 2 San Luis Obispo County areas

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County have scheduled two planned burns, beginning Monday, February 12, 2024.

The planned pile burn will occur near the 500 block of Ashby Lane and possibly Cambria Pines Road in Cambria. The second planned burn is scheduled for Yaro, north of Pozo, west of Santa Margarita.

In Cambria, Cal Fire crews will conduct burning of French broom brush, which will include 30 piles.In Yaro, crews will conduct burning of dead and down tree branches, which will include 60 piles.

According to Cal Fire SLO, burning is expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. and conclude by 4:00 p.m.

Cal Fire SLO say, smoke may be visible for a few days after pile burning has been completed. The smoke's visibility includes the communities of Creston, Atascadero, Pozo and Park Hill, along with Santa Margarita and Cambria.

"Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community," said Cal Fire SLO Spokesperson Toni Davis.

According to Cal Fire SLO, if conditions are not suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the planned burn will be rescheduled.

To monitor air quality in the aforementioned areas, on the day of the planned burn, click here.