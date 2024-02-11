Football fanatics on the Central Coast are divided between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers this Super Bowl LVIII

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Super Bowl LVIII is happening right now at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada -- who will take home the win Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers?

People on the Central Coast are watching the big game at sports bars and restaurants some people say they are rooting for the 49ers while others say they want the Chiefs to win again.

Others say they are watching the game for the big commercials and the halftime show with singer Usher.

Just four years ago the Niners and Chiefs played Super Bowl XLVII where the Chiefs took the win. The 49ers have been to the Super Bowl seven times but haven't take a trophy home since 1995.

We will find out how fans on the Central Coast feel about the final win this evening.

Stay Tuned on Your News Channel at 8, 10 and 11 p.m. for more the big game!