Storm causes tree fall and flooding and scatters debris along Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.—Sunday driving conditions were dangerous as cars slowly passed through the flooded downtown ventura area near the fairgrounds.

But Monday you could see a lot of locals walking their dogs on the boardwalk and enjoying the cold weather.

We caught up with several locals who say they took all the necessary precautions heading into last night’s storm— from getting sandbags to stocking up on water and snacks— but were relieved to find out that the storm was way less severe than what they experienced in past years.

Tourists could be spotted wearing shorts and t-shirts saying that this weather was nothing compared to life back home.

“ It was raining a lot last night, but we live in southeast Alaska in a rain forest, and we get a lot of rain on a regular basis. And so it wasn't that big of a deal,” said Locke Hendry, who was visiting from Alaska.

ventura County Emergency Services says Ventura County may see an additional 1/2 inch of rain in coasts and valleys and up to 2 inches in the mountain areas.

The storm is still capable of producing thunderstorms and widespread shower activity is expected through Tuesday.