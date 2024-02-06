Actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm and Disney over her firing from ‘The Mandalorian’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Gina Carano has sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from the TV series “The Mandalorian,” saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media. Carano filed the suit in federal court on Tuesday. She was fired from the Disney+ show after posts likening the treatment of modern conservatives to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany. Carano’s lawsuit says she was fired for daring to express her own views and stand up to the online mob. Disney and Lucasfilm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

