A reporter is suing a Kansas town and various officials over a police raid on her newspaper

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A reporter for a weekly Kansas newspaper that police raided last year is suing its hometown and local officials, saying the raid caused her physical and mental health problems. Marion County Record reporter Phyllis Zorn is seeking $950,000 in damages in the federal lawsuit she filed Tuesday. The defendants include the city of Marion, its former mayor, its former police chief and the current interim police chief. The lawsuit calls them “co-conspirators” who deprived her of her civil rights. Officers raided the newspaper’s offices on Aug. 11, 2023, and the police chief then said he was investigating how the paper had accessed a local restaurant owner’s state driving record.

