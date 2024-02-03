Goose found in flight control of medical helicopter that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3

Federal investigators say a dead goose was found within a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma, killing three people on board. The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board does not cite a suspected cause of the crash. But it noted that one goose was found in the flight control system and others were found in the debris field. The helicopter crashed Jan. 20 near Hydro, about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City, as it was returning to Weatherford after taking a patient to an Oklahoma City hospital. The pilot and both medical crew members were killed.

