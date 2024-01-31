Tokyo’s fish market opens long-awaited seafood restaurants and spa to attract more visitors

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s fish market has opened a long-awaited outer section with Japanese-style seafood restaurants and a spa for relaxation, as the wholesale venue that has struggled since relocating from the beloved Tsukiji market seeks to lure more visitors. Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai on Thursday opened a food court resembling an Edo samurai-era street, lined with about 65 restaurants serving mostly fresh catch from the market next door. Together with visitors at the spa and hotel in another area, the Tokyo metropolitan government that operates the market hopes to attract some 2.6 million visitors annually.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.