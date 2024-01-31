Takeaways from the AP’s look at the role of conspiracy theories in American politics and society

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conspiracy theories seem to be everywhere these days. They’re found in American politics and on people’s social media feeds. The Associated Press has examined the role that conspiracy theories such as QAnon are playing in politics, culture and the world. The AP interviewed dozens of past and current believers and experts on technology, psychology and politics. The results give some insight into why people choose to believe and spread conspiracy theories and how those beliefs can affect a person’s relationships and mental health. And the in-depth look at conspiracy theories sheds light on the influence that they have on politics, culture and people’s safety.

