John Podesta will take over for John Kerry as top international adviser on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House senior adviser John Podesta will replace John Kerry as the top U.S. official on international climate change. Kerry announced earlier this month that he would step down from the top climate job to work on President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. According to the White House Wednesday, Kerry is likely to depart in the spring, and his responsibilities will then be folded into Podesta’s role as senior adviser to the president for international climate policy. Podesta’s new responsibilities will be to fight climate change on behalf of the administration on the global stage.

By COLLEEN LONG and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

