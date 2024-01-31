EU aims to launch a Red Sea naval mission within 3 weeks to protect ships from rebel attacks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he plans an EU naval mission in the Red Sea to be launched by Feb. 17. Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the Israel-Hamas war started in October. It has hampered trade and driven up prices. The U.S. and U.K. have launched retaliatory strikes to dissuade the Houthis. But Borrell said Wednesday that the EU effort would focus solely on protecting ships. Officials say seven EU countries could provide ships or planes. Belgium has already committed to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same. France, Greece and Italy are vying to lead the mission.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.