Washington state to develop guidelines for agencies using generative AI

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s governor has called for the state to develop best practices on how agencies use generative artificial intelligence as it continues to incorporate the technology into government operations. The executive order was signed by the Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday and highlights the huge potential for generative AI as well as its risks. States across the U.S. have taken similar steps within the last two years. Earlier this month, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed an executive order creating an AI subcabinet that will develop a plan to create appropriate guardrails for agencies’ use of AI.

