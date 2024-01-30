Teachers strike in Boston suburb enters its eighth day, with tensions fraying
NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — A teachers strike in a Boston suburb entered its eighth day Tuesday with both sides still unable to agree on salaries and other issues. The Newton School Committee said it made another revised offer to the Newton Teachers Association, which it described as a fair and competitive offer. The union has said it’s seeking living wages for all employees, increased paid family leave time and a guarantee that social workers will be placed in every elementary and middle school. The district educates nearly 12,000 students.